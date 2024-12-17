Michigan football is adding two new players from the transfer portal. The Wolverines are picking up former Arkansas defensive backs Tevis and TJ Metcalf, per On3.

Both players will add some depth to the Michigan secondary. TJ especially put together a solid tenure in Fayetteville, recording 71 total tackles. He also posted three interceptions. Tevis has three years of eligibility.

Michigan just finished the season at 7-5 under first-year coach Sherrone Moore. The coach also served in an interim capacity in 2023, when prior coach Jim Harbaugh served a self-imposed suspension.

Moore is leading the Wolverines to the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama.

Michigan football has high hopes for the future with Sherrone Moore

The Wolverines missed the College Football Playoff this season, after making the event for three consecutive years. The Wolverines also won the national championship in 2023. Michigan football finished the 2024 season with a disappointing record, but did get a huge win over Ohio State to finish the regular season. That game was marred by a postgame fight between players from the two schools.

The Wolverines are under NCAA investigation, after the agency issued a notice of violations to the school. Moore is facing possible penalties, as is the school. The probe goes back to a sign-stealing investigation the school faced while Jim Harbaugh was leading the program. That was the reason for Harbaugh serving that suspension.

Michigan is expected to use the transfer portal this offseason to reload the roster. The addition of the Metcalfs will certainly bolster the team's defensive backfield moving forward. The Wolverines also added former Indiana wide receiver Donavan McCulley this offseason.

The Big Ten Conference is absolutely loaded, so the Wolverines will have plenty of competition moving forward. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are new to the league, and Curt Cignetti has Indiana playing like a football blue-blood. There are four Big Ten teams in the CFP this season: Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana.

Michigan and Alabama play on December 31 in their bowl game. The Crimson Tide are 9-3 on the year, and were one of the first teams left out of the CFP.