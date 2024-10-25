The Michigan football team has a big one this weekend as they will be hosting in-state rival Michigan State. The Wolverines are struggling this season as they are 4-3. Michigan State is also 4-3 this year, but their 4-3 feels a lot better. It all comes down to expectations. The Spartans are exceeding theirs, and Michigan is not. The Wolverines won a national championship last year, so the expectation was for them to make the College Football Playoff this year. That's not going to happen.

To be fair, the Michigan football team did lose just about everything from last year. The Wolverines sent a ton of talent to the NFL, and they lost 10/11 starters on offense. The offense is now the biggest struggle that the team has.

Michigan fans definitely aren't pleased with how Sherrone Moore's first year is going, but one thing that he has done well with is recruiting, so he deserves credit there.

One thing is certain: Michigan needs to win this weekend. Michigan State came into this season in a very bad spot, and they also have a first-year head coach. The Wolverines have more talent on the team, and there is really no excuse to lose this game. It needs to be a win.

Jonathan Smith is the new head coach for Michigan State, and he is doing a great job in his first year. If Smith can lead the Spartans to a win over rival Michigan and a bowl game appearance, it would be a major win.

This is a big game for both teams, but the pressure is definitely on Michigan heading into this one. They have won the last two games in this rivalry, and losing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to Michigan State would be disastrous. The Wolverines need this one. Here are three predictions for the big rivalry game:

There will be at least five turnovers in this game

One thing that both Michigan and Michigan State have in common is that they both turn the football over a lot. The turnover battle will maybe determine the outcome of this game. Whoever takes care of the football will probably win this game. The thing is, neither team has been great at doing that this season. Expect there to be a lot of turnovers in this one.

Kalel Mullings will score two touchdowns

Don't expect there to be a lot of scoring in this game. Michigan's offense has been one of the worst in college football this year, but their defense should be able to keep Michigan State in check. The Wolverines probably won't find the end zone more than two times, and their main touchdown scorer this year is Kalel Mullings. He is the best running back that they have, and passing touchdowns aren't really a thing for this team this year. Mullings will find his way into the end zone a couple times.

Michigan State will pull off the upset

One thing that has been consistent in this rivalry over the years is that Michigan State almost always rises to the occasion and plays their best game of the year. When these two teams are having similar seasons, the Spartans usually find a way to get it done. That will once again be the case this year. Michigan's offense isn't good enough and they will turn the football over more than the Spartans. Michigan State will win 20-17.

Michigan and Michigan State will kick off from the Big House in Ann Arbor at 7:30 ET on Saturday night, and the game will be airing on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines are currently favored by five points.