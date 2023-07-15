After falling short in the College Football Playoff and getting upset by TCU, it's all about reloading at Michigan and putting another dominant team on the field.

Still, it will be hard for the Wolverines not to think about the 51-45 loss they suffered to the Horned Frogs that kept them out of the National Championship game. Prior to that defeat, the Wolverines had a brilliant season in which they won their first 13 games.

Their biggest win of the year — and perhaps decades — came when they rolled to a 45-23 triumph at Ohio State. After years of serving as cannon fodder for their archrivals, the Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes in back-to-back years.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh kept the Wolverines on track in the Big Ten title game against Purdue. Michigan could have easily looked past the Boilermakers and been surprised in that game, but Michigan stayed on task during a 43-22 victory.

Michigan has a powerful returning team led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. McCarthy's receiving crew appears fairly ordinary, but Cornelius Johnson has some game-changing characteristics.

On the defensive side, the Wolverines will be dynamic and among the best in the nation. Defensive tackles Jason Graham and Kris Jenkins will give Michigan a powerful presence against the interior run. All-Big Ten linebacker Junior Colson has excellent range and tackling skills, while cornerback Will Johnson is an outstanding cover man.

However, college football is a constantly changing game, and it's not just about bring back quality players. It's also about the players who are new to the program or have shown significant improvement in the offseason. Here's a look at 2 breakout candidates on Harbaugh's team

Cornerback Jyaire Hill

Hill is a productive defensive back who is tall and thin at 6-1 and 170 pounds. While he can also play safety, his coverage skills translate a bit more to the cornerback spot.

Hill has shown excellent hands in picking off 7 passes during his junior year. He is also dangerous as a kickoff and punt returner, something the Wolverines are likely to give him a chance to do during his college career.

While he needs to add strength, he has the kind of speed that should allow him to contribute this season. During his high school career, he played multiple positions on offense. As a result he may be available for gadget plays from time to time.

“I think Jyaire Hill is going to be a guy,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said during spring ball. “I don’t know if I’ll put him on Will (Johnson’s) track, but I think he’s going to be capable of helping us this year — just a really, really good, competitive mindset that it takes to be successful at that position.”

Running back Benjamin Hall

On the surface, it seems like the freshman running back will have to wait his turn before he gets more than a few opportunities to run with the ball.

However, the Wolverines may have to be a bit cautious with Corum, because he is coming off a significant knee injury. If he can't get his full complement of carries, Hall may be the back that gets to step up and show what he can do for Harbaugh's offense.

Hall is a powerful runner who is difficult to tackle because of his size. He is 5-11 and 235 pounds, and once he gets some momentum he is capable of overpowering tacklers. He made a positive impression during Michigan's spring game as he ran for 96 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry while scoring a touchdown.

Michigan running back coach Mike Hart was reminded of Hassan Haskins when he saw Hall run with the ball.

“He’s Hassan-like, he’s hard to tackle,” Hart said. “He’s hard to bring down. But his legs are just so thick. I mean, you look at him waist down. I mean, he’s a big guy. So you know, I would probably compare him to the guys we’ve had here to Hassan. Go back to Kevin Grady, if you want to back in the day. It’s how Grady was built that way back in 2005, 2006.”

Conclusion

There's little doubt that Michigan has an opportunity to show that it is one of the elite programs in the country. The season is likely to come down to three games against Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan.

While the big-name veterans will be counted on for big plays and consistency, newcomers like Hill and and Hall could turn out to be difference makers for the Wolverines.