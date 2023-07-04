The Michigan football team is expected to head into the 2023 season with one of the most stacked rosters in college football. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has the arm talent and accuracy to become a first round draft pick, while Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards form one of the country's best tandems at running back.

The good news keeps coming for the Michigan football program. The former Heisman candidate Corum just dropped his most encouraging injury update yet. The Wolverines also beat out one of their biggest rivals for a four-star linebacker.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has an embarrassment of riches not just for 2023, but also for 2024 and beyond. The 2024 class received more encouraging news on Monday when it was revealed that four-star EDGE Elias Rudolph chose Michigan football over the Miami Hurricanes.

Rudolph, 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, is the third EDGE rusher commit for the 2024 class for Michigan football. Rudolph has also shown skill on the offensive side of the ball, as seen in the highlight video he retweeted below.

Michigan football now has 24 commitments for the 2024 class, ranking them fourth in the country. Considering the program lost a handful of solid players including a former starting linebacker this offseason, it appears as if Harbaugh is not taking any chances in the depth department.