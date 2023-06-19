Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh stoked the flames of the heated rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes when he hosted a 4-star recruit last week.

Bryce West is a top-ranked cornerback from the state of Ohio. He was previously projected to be a lock for an Ohio State commitment. But the story took a twist when West visited Michigan last week, and the odds became “50-50” on his signing.

Harbaugh threw oil on the fire during the recruiting trip, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals. He told West “the best players in Ohio come play at Michigan.”

West had previously canceled his visit to the USC Trojans after his stay in Ann Arbor, narrowing it down to the two rivals. He enjoyed his time in the Big House with many other Michigan commits, who worked to sway his decision away from his home state.

Now, it looks like West is trying to take another trip up north to meet with Wolverines coaches this week before his Ohio State visit over the weekend, according to Bill Greene of BuckeyeScoop.com .

“We are thinking of going back to Michigan this week,” West shared. “I really enjoyed everything at Michigan two weeks ago and my family and I are talking about possibly going back up there for a day or two this week, before I take my official visit to Ohio State.”

Michigan may have defeated the Buckeyes in the last two seasons on the field, but this battle off the gridiron is far from over. The 2024 cornerback will likely make his commitment decision in the coming weeks, after he has completed both of these final visits.