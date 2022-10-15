Michigan-Penn State players’ tempers flare in halftime locker room scrum

Michigan football and Penn State football are wrapped up in a competitive Saturday affair. As of this story’s publication, the 6-0 Wolverines narrowly lead the 5-0 Nittany Lions. But it was what occurred during halftime that is presently stealing headlines, per Isaiah Hole.

Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening. pic.twitter.com/FwxgXdO7jj — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 15, 2022

Tempers were clearly flaring as both of theses teams desperately want to remain undefeated on the season. It looked as if every single player was involved in this brush-up.

Michigan started strong and led 6-0 after one quarter of play. But Penn State roared back and made it a two-point game heading into the half.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy played fairly well through the first half of play. But the running back duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have led the charge for the Wolverines’ offense.

Meanwhile, Nittany Lions running back Sean Clifford has carried the Penn State offense.

The Wolverines entered this contest with lofty expectations. They finished last year as a Final 4 team and have similar aspirations this season. Many people wondered whether Michigan football would enjoy another impressive campaign given Aidan Hutchinson’s departure to the NFL. But the Wolverines’ defense has done enough to help keep the team in games.

Michigan expects to emerge victorious in this affair, but Penn State is giving them all that they can handle. And their halftime hallway mini-bout will only motivate both teams heading into the second-half of play.

We will continue to monitor updates from this game as both Michigan and Penn State aim to remain undefeated in the 2022 season.