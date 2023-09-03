The Michigan Wolverines earned a 30-3 win over the East Carolina Pirates in Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished the outing with 280 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. The Wolverines recorded a total of 122 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Running back Blake Corum rushed for a total of 73 yards. Running back Donovan Edwards rushed for 37.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was the acting head coach during Saturday's matchup. Minter, a former assistant at Georgia State and the Baltimore Ravens, was hired as Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2022 after spending one season with Vanderbilt.

Who are some Michigan football players who stood out the most during the Wolverines' win over East Carolina?

Roman Wilson

Wilson ended Saturday's win with 78 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He accounted for every one of Michigan's receiving touchdowns during the Saturday win. Both Wilson and Wolverines receiver Cornelius Johnson broke the 70-receiving-yard mark against the Pirates.

He caught his third touchdown during the first drive of the third quarter. He hauled in a pass from McCarthy over East Carolina defensive backs Julius Wood and TyMir Brown to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard drive with 9:13 remaining in the third quarter.

“I was just doing my job out there: Run my route how I ran it in practice,” Wilson said, via 247Sports Sports Reporter Alejandro Zuniga. “If he puts the ball near me, I gotta catch it.

“The third touchdown: To be honest man, I was out there, I was dying. It was hot. I know from Hawaii, but it was hot out there today. I just knew that I had an opportunity to come open. He threw me the ball, so every opportunity I get, I gotta take advantage of it.”

The former four-star recruit ended last season in fourth place on Michigan's football roster with 376 receiving yards. He earned as many as 104 yards during Michigan's loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, tacking on one touchdown as the Horned Frogs took a 51-45 victory in State Farm Stadium. The Wolverines will need Wilson to take a leap in 2023 after receiver Ronnie Bell, the team's leader in receiving yards in 2022, was selected in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft.

Keon Sabb

Michigan's secondary held up well even without defensive backs Will Johnson and Rod Moore, who sat out of Saturday's matchup after being listed as probable and questionable the day before. Sabb finished the outing with five tackles and one pass deflection.

“I thought Keon Sabb did a great job,” Minter said, via MLive Sports Reporter Ryan Zuke. “I thought Keshaun Harris did a great job. Really, all the guys who stepped in with Rod being out, Will being out – all those guys did a tremendous job.”

Sabb joined offensive lineman Myles Hinton, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and defensive back Josh Wallace as one of the handful of Wolverines who earned their first collegiate start, according to a Saturday Michigan football release. If he can continue building off his impressive performance against the Pirates, he may be an important contributor to Michigan's secondary in 2023.

Ernest Hausmann

Hausmann ended the Michigan stadium matchup with six tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. The Nebraska transfer led the Wolverines' defense in total tackles on Saturday.

Hausmann and linebacker Jaydon Hood impressed senior linebacker Michael Barrett during the team's fall camp.

“Jaydon Hood — I feel like he’s made a big step from last year,” Barrett said, via WolverinesWire Publisher Isaiah Hole. “He’s coming along I feel — like really fast. Learning and being able to help us step into that next spot. Ernest (Hausmann) — like I said, he’s jumped coming along fast.

“He’s really impressed me just by how fast he’s been able to pick it up. Moving around as being comfortable in the defense already just being here, what, six months? So that’s really impressive.”

Hausmann, along with the rest of Michigan's linebacker corps, must build off the success they had on Saturday to replicate a Michigan defense that took third place in the Big Ten with 292.1 yards allowed per game, according to BigTen.org.