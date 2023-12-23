Prayers up!

Indiana State is not the only thing that Tom Izzo has to focus on. The Michigan State basketball head coach now has to be concerned about Jeremy Fears after he got shot and underwent surgery. His recovery proves that he is doing well after the incident. The Spartans guard even dropped an Instagram story to outline his situation, via Kyle Austin of MLive.

“Minor setback. We gone be good. Appreciate y'all,” was the short but sweet update that Jeremy Fears put out.

The Michigan State basketball player was reportedly shot in Joliet, Illinois, his hometown. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital after the shooting. Moreover, wounds were seen on his leg. But, that is the most that the public knows at the moment. There have not been many details released about the motives or specific pieces of information after the incident had happened.

Tom Izzo was the first to update Michigan State basketball fans about the situation of his mentee. Furthermore, he claimed that the guard for the Spartans was resting comfortably. He, along with the program, will now focus on trying to support Fears in his recovery process. There is still no timetable for his return back on the court and it might stay that way for a while.

He will get plenty of opportunities to prove how much potential is inside of him. An average of 3.5 buckets per contest was his main contribution to the Michigan State basketball squad this year. Overall, the best he can do is to do well in recovery and cheer for his brothers when they face Indiana State.