The Michigan State Spartans entered the NCAA Tournament as a 7-seed. But they made a stunning run to the Sweet 16 and nearly defeated Kansas State in one of the best games of March Madness. Michigan State looks strong for the 2023-2024 season, and things got a lot better with Tyson Walker deciding to return, as mentioned on his Twitter page.

Walker’s decision is massive for Michigan State. He was the leading scorer this past season with 15 PPG and 2.9 assists while playing the second-most minutes per game.

Walker went off against two-seed Marquette in the NCAA Tournament win with 23 points on 8-17 from the field and he scored 31 against Iowa at the end of February.

Walker was second on the team in three-point shooting behind Joey Hauser, and the Spartans should be a popular pick in the top half of the Big Ten with him returning.

The senior guard has one more year of eligibility remaining, and with NIL deals flourishing for athletes, this has become a common trend to return to school. The Spartans finished with a 21-12 overall record and an 11-8 mark in the Big Ten, good for fourth in the conference behind Purdue, Indiana, and Northwestern.

The Spartans did lose Pierre Brooks in the transfer portal, who went to Butler. Nonetheless, the Spartans have been a trendy pick in the way-too-early top 25 rankings, and the addition of Tyson Walker for one more year should have even more hype surrounding this team in East Lansing.

Once again, Tom Izzo should have his team in the preseason top 25 polls.