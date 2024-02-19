Will Michigan State and Tom Izzo be successful?

The Michigan State basketball program is trying to punch a ticket for March Madness in the next few weeks. Tom Izzo just got off a win over rivals Michigan and holds a record of 17 wins so far in the season. This is currently good for fifth in the Big Ten Conference behind Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Northwestern. However, they are accomplishing all of this without a key freshman, Jeremy Fears.

The Michigan State freshman will not return this season. Jeremy Fears got badly injured over the Christmas break due to a shooting incident in his hometown. Tom Izzo saw his determination and on-court production before going down. The Trojans' head honcho took this and then hinted at redshirting him to preserve his eligibility, via Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

“There's some guys that are quick healers and some guys that aren't quick healers. He is a tremendously quick healer. … Does that mean he's gonna play this year? No. But does that mean that he's really getting better and will have a spring and summer to get well on and improve his skills? Yes,” the Michigan State basketball coach declared.

Jeremy Fears' freshman year with Michigan State

As a true freshman, Fears has shown a lot of promise in all facets of the game. He churns out 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on a nightly basis for Michigan State. Not to mention, he has elite pickpocketing skills that the Trojans might need for another five years. Izzo noted that he is just looking out for the 18-year-old's dreams and knows that he deserves better.

“We're gonna try to do that. I don't know if he'll ever use it or need it. I don't know what's gonna happen in the future. … His circumstances are more than deserving of that, and yet I'm definitely not politicking right now. I'm just saying I think we're in a time when there are no rules, but the only time the rules seem to come up is when the rules probably aren't fair. I mean, here's a case where a kid deserves to be looked at. And we'll do that,” he said.

If all goes according to plan, Fears will get to learn with this veteran Big Ten Conference squad as they try to get to March Madness. He will also have ample time to recover from the gunshots and get back into prime shape. Will Michigan State basketball get their wish of redshirting him?