Steven Izzo's Michigan State teammates were even more excited than his dad.

It finally happened for Steven Izzo. Michigan State basketball's senior walk-on and the son of legendary head coach Tom Izzo scored the first points of his career on Sunday, crossing over his defender before hitting a falling, and-1 floater late in his team's win over Rutgers.

Let's just say his teammates and the Spartans' home crowd were excited about the younger Izzo finally getting on the scoreboard after failing to score in his four previous seasons. Even better? Izzo hit the ensuing free throw, too, completing the three-point play.

AND ONE STEVEN IZZO!!!! 🙌 His first career points! @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/GVf5egcIrE — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2024

After the game, Tom Izzo jokingly compared his 5-8, 150-pound son's tough bucket to one scored former Notre Dame star and NBA veteran LaPhonso Ellis, saving his most sentimental note for his Michigan State players' euphoric reaction to Steven's score.

“It looked just like LaPhonso Ellis at Notre Dame, didn't it? Were there similarities?” Izzo quipped. “You know what, that's a thrill of a dad, that's a thrill of a lifetime and I love the fact that my players were probably more excited than I was.”

"I love the fact that my players were probably more excited than I was" Tom Izzo loved seeing the support and celebration from the team as his son Steven Izzo scored his first career points today 🙌 @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/RXUtvlocOl — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2024

A two-year letter winner at nearby Lansing Catholic High School, Izzo joined the Michigan State roster as a walk-on in 2019-20 after averaging 1.5 points per game his senior season. He'd appeared in 43 games with the Spartans before Sunday's, missing all 13 of his career field goal attempts while committing seven fouls and five turnovers compared to three assists.

Michigan State basketball beat Rutgers 73-55, moving to 10-7 overall and 2-4 against Big 10 competition in what's been a disappointing season so far. The Spartans are back in action against Minnesota on Thursday.