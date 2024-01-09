Tom Izzo did not hold back

The Michigan State basketball team suffered a 88-74 loss to Northwestern on Sunday, and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo did not hold back when speaking of his disappointment with his team.

“I am disappointed in the way we played for the 29 years of players I had before this — that's disappointing,” Tom Izzo said, via Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports. “That's not Spartan Basketball.”

Despite the disappointment, Izzo did credit Northwestern basketball's players and head coach Chris Collins for the effort in the win over Michigan State.

“Yeah, they were physical as hell,” Izzo said, via Flaherty. “I mean, I didn't like that. And then the other side of it, I loved it. I loved it. Absolutely loved it. That's why I give him (Chris Collins) credit. Absolutely loved it. I thought those guys were way more physical than us and they did that all day long. … We knew they were going to trap. We went over everything they were going to do. I thought we were very well prepared. I'm not going to take any negative to me or my staff on that. Our guys didn't play as hard, so that falls on me. It doesn't fall on the players because nothing falls on the players anymore, understand that. So that falls on me. And credit goes to him on the way they played.”

It has been a wild season for Michigan State. The Spartans dropped to 9-7 overall with the loss, and 1-3 in Big Ten play. It will be interesting to see if Izzo's team can rebound from the loss. The team has some big wins after a slow start to the year, but the struggles have creeped back up again at the start of Big Ten play. It will take a turnaround soon for the Spartans to be considered a tournament team.