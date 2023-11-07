Michigan State basketball fell to unranked James Madison in their season opener, bringing back painful memories of 2005

Michigan State’s most anticipated season in years got off to a terrible start.

The No. 4 Spartans fell to James Madison 79-76 at home on Monday night, marking one of its worst upset losses in years. In fact, Michigan State is the first AP top-5 team to lose its season opener against an unranked opponent since they lost to Hawai'i in 2005, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

A Michigan State basketball team that brought back most key pieces from a Sweet 16 team last year opened the season with a terrible offensive day. The Spartans shot just 35 percent from the field, including 1-20 from 3-point range and 62 percent from the free throw line.

After Michigan State basketball led for nearly the entire final 10 minutes of regulation, James Madison made the game-tying basket with 30 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. James Madison then hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to take a three-point lead with 1:51 left in OT.

Spartans guard Tyson Walker hit a basket at the other end to pull the Spartans within one, then grabbed a steal that led to a pair of free throw attempts from Coen Carr. He made one of two and tied the game with 1:18 left.

James Madison reclaimed the lead with a putback at the other end, and Walker missed one of two free throws with 38 seconds left to keep the Spartans behind by one. A James Madison 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left proved the game-winner, as the Spartans couldn’t get a shot off as time expired.

Michigan State faces Southern Indiana at home on Thursday.