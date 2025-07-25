The Los Angeles Rams have made it clear they expect their defense to be the driving force in the upcoming NFL season, and second-year edge rusher Jared Verse is already adding fuel to that fire. With the team’s training camp underway at Loyola Marymount University, Verse offered a blunt assessment of where the unit stands after just a few practices—and his comments should have quarterbacks across the NFL taking notice.

The 2024 first-round pick told reporters the secondary has been the standout unit so far at training camp. The NFL’s Stu Jackson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted about Verse’s candid evaluation following Day 2 of practice.

“Defensively, I think our secondary. They are locking everything up. They're giving us time to get back there. Honestly, we have minutes to get back there.”

That kind of praise speaks volumes, especially coming from a player like Verse who trained with retired Rams legend Aaron Donald this offseason. The 24-year-old is expected to take a major leap in Year 2 after an award-winning rookie campaign that saw him lead all rookies in pressures (77) and hurries (56), while also earning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The pass rusher’s early camp comments have only added to growing buzz surrounding the L.A. defense, which includes a front seven loaded with rising talent like Byron Young and Kobie Turner. While the pass rush is a known strength, it’s the play of the revamped Rams secondary that could determine the defense’s ceiling this season.

Veterans like Cobie Durant and Kam Curl are anchoring the back end, while new faces such as Darious Williams and second-year safety Kam Kinchens have stood out in early drills. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula and head coach Sean McVay both praised the group’s communication and consistency during OTAs and minicamp, predicting the secondary would “dictate matchups” throughout the season.

The training camp buzz isn’t limited to the left outside linebacker. National analysts have pointed to the Rams as potential NFC West contenders, citing a defensive core that appears primed to break out. With Matthew Stafford back under center and a defense that could sneak into top-10 territory, the expectations in Los Angeles are quietly rising.

For Verse, the belief in this defense goes beyond hype—it’s backed by reps, chemistry, and confidence. The Rams aren’t known for talk, but if their young edge rusher’s words prove prophetic, opposing offenses may have to start game-planning differently.