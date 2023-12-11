Jonathan Smith is turning the Michigan State football program around as the Spartans land Joe Rossi to boost their Big 10 conference chances.

The Michigan State football program hopes to forget the mistakes they made this season. Falling to a four-win and eight-loss record is not at all desirable which means changes are ahead of the Big 10 conference team. Jonathan Smith is starting to build a winning culture with the Spartans and it all starts with the coaching staff. Joe Rossi is heading out of the Minnesota football squad and headed to East Lansing.

You heard that right! Jonathan Smith is getting an insanely talented defensive coordinator in Joe Rossi, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. These are signs of great horizons ahead of the program as they notch one of the most gifted minds in crafting suffocating schematics.

The Michigan State football program is getting a well-renowned mastermind that will lead their secondary. Rossi knows his way around schematics and crafted a top-10 defense for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2022. He has produced 10 NFL Draft picks since 2019 and hopes to do the same with the illustrious Michigan football squad. To top it all off, he was a Broyles Award nominee for 2021 and might want another shot at winning the award.

The Spartans defense is in good hands with Rossi. Young guns can surely thrive under his mentorship and might even skyrocket with their draft stocks along the way. It will surely be a tedious process at the beginning but all programs have to start that way. When it all works out, the Michigan State football secondary can start to tear apart and terrorize offenses in the Big 10 conference.