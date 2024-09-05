ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for Week 2 of College Football action as this next matchup takes us to the Big Ten Conference for a rivalry game. The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) as both teams look for a hot start to the season. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Michigan State-Maryland prediction and pick.

The Michigan State Spartans came out of Week 1 victorious following their 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic. It wasn't the offensive explosion experts and fans were anticipating, but the Spartans got the job done nonetheless as their defense stepped up and made the needed plays for their 1-0 start.

The Maryland Terrapins are winners after Week 1 following a 50-7 demolition of the UConn Huskies. They came into that game as just 18.5-point betting favorites and completely shattered expectations. The rest of the conference is on-notice following the performance and they'll be expected to win this game by double-digits.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan State-Maryland Odds

Michigan State: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Maryland: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan State Spartans have high expectations for this season as they begin their new era under head coach Jonathan Smith. They're also trusting true Sophomore Aiden Chiles to run their quarterback position in his first year with the team, so they're expected to have their bumps in the road throughout the year. It was a quick welcome as Chiles threw an interception in his first attempt of the season, but quickly made up for it later in the game with his legs. He was far from perfect throwing the ball with two picks and no touchdowns, but Spartan fans have to be encouraged by his fearlessness and willingness to continue slinging the ball after incompletions.

It's apparent Michigan State will have to rely on their running game early into this season and they'll do it on the back of workhorse Nathan Carter. Senior Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams made his presence felt with the team-high rushing total, a positive sign that this could become a backfield by committee as they try to ride the hot hand throughout the year. Michigan State's defense was perhaps the biggest bright spot of their Week 1 showing and we should see them get tested against a potent Maryland offense here.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Maryland Terrapins cruised in their Week 1 matchup and it was a fun victory in their home opener. While they were expected to walk through the UConn Huskies, not many expected the trouncing that took place as the Terrapins hung 629 total yards of offense. It was a balanced attack through the air and on the ground as their offense seemed to click during the near-flawless performance. The Maryland defense was also stout in their efforts, recording two interceptions and recovering a fumble in the process. Michigan State saw their issues with turnovers against FAU and they could become costly against a Maryland team that is quick to capitalize.

Maryland can win this football game if they're able to wear on Michigan State's defense through the ground game. The opposing secondary is also banged-up at the moment, so Maryland could find numerous opportunities to air the ball out if they can spot their mismatches. They recorded just one total tackle for loss against UConn, so getting into the backfield against the MSU front will be very important for their success.

Final Michigan State-Maryland Prediction & Pick

This is an early grudge match in the Big Ten as Michigan State has historically gotten the better of Maryland at 6-4 over their last 10 meetings, but the Terrapins have notably won the last two consecutive meetings against the Spartans. The MSU offense certainly showed their inexperience during Week 1, but the defense showed to be the driving force of their success. With their star safety Dillon Tatum out for possibly the entire year, they'll need to quickly make adjustments and play with a next-man-up mentality.

The Terrapins look scary on the offensive side of the football, but we can expect a typical Big Ten showing from both of these teams as the defenses dig their heels in. I also expect the Michigan State offense to find their wheels a bit here. If they can manage to not turn the ball over, they have a great shot at covering this spread. Ultimately, we'll roll with Michigan State to cover the spread while this total should see the under.

Final Michigan State-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +9.5 (-110); UNDER 44.5 (-115)