The Michigan State Spartans take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Michigan State Purdue prediction and pick. Find how to watch Michigan State Purdue.
The Michigan State Spartans were ranked in the top 10 when this college basketball season began in early November. Mihigan State reached the Sweet 16 last season, so it was natural to think the Spartans would indeed be a factor in 2024 and be at the forefront of the Big Ten Conference race. Tom Izzo has the best long-term track record and resume of any current Big Ten basketball coach by a very large margin. It was not illogical or unreasonable to think the Spartans would be a very good team this season with a high ceiling.
It just hasn't worked out that way. We have to wonder if Michigan State will make the NCAA Tournament. That's rare. The Spartans usually aren't this close to the bubble and this close to the NIT in early March. Yet, they have dug themselves a hole by losing at home to both Iowa and Ohio State. A win over Purdue would move Michigan State off the bubble, but with a loss, MSU will remain on the bubble having to win at least one, probably two, more games in the next few weeks before Selection Sunday. Michigan State is not supposed to be in such a precarious position. Let's see how the Spartans handle this moment against the team — Purdue — they thought they would battle for the Big Ten championship when the season began several months ago.
Here are the Michigan State-Purdue College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Purdue Odds
Michigan State Spartans: +9.5 (-102)
Purdue Boilermakers: -9.5 (-120)
Over: 145.5 (-115)
Under: 145.5 (-105)
How To Watch Michigan State vs Purdue
Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
TV: Fox
Why Michigan State Could Cover the Spread
Michigan State is right near the NCAA Tournament cut line. The Spartans are on the bubble, and they are feeling early-March pressure. Tom Izzo teams usually do well in March, because they have historically embraced that pressure and do not shrink in the heat of the moment. With so much on the line in this game, Michigan State will rise — maybe not enough to win the game outright, but certainly enough to cover a large spread. If MSU loses by nine points, it covers the spread. The stakes are high enough that MSU can keep the game that close.
Why Purdue Could Cover the Spread
The Boilermakers are significantly better than Michigan State. If you have watched Michigan State over the past week and a half, you have seen the Spartans lose in different ways. They lost to Iowa because their defense wasn't very good. They lost to Ohio State because their offense struggled profoundly. It's bad when a team loses for any reason, but it's worse when a team loses in different ways because it points to multiple flaws instead of only one flaw the team — and Tom Izzo — can fix. Michigan State's problems are numerous, not limited, and that's a big warning sign against a Purdue team which will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Final Michigan State-Purdue Prediction & Pick
Michigan State is just not very good this season. Purdue is good and is playing at home. Take Purdue.
Final Michigan State-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -9.5