Michigan is reportedly looking to secure an extension with football coach Jim Harbaugh, but there is a key component to it.

Michigan is reportedly working on a contract extension for head football coach Jim Harbaugh that is worth $11 million per year for five years, according to Richard Johnson of Split Zone Duo.

However, the main hurdle remaining for Michigan and football coach Jim Harbaugh is a commitment in writing from Harbaugh that he will not pursue an NFL job this cycle.

Over the last few years, Harbaugh has flirted with the idea of going to the NFL, coming close to landing a job with the Minnesota Vikings one year, and he has been rumored with other teams in recent years as well. It would be a big development for Michigan to be able to get a written commitment form Harbaugh that he will not go to the NFL for this offseason, and it would likely help in recruiting and preventing some players form entering the transfer portal.

Michigan is preparing to face off against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal, so it will be interesting to see if this extension goes through before that game takes place. It would be huge for a Wolverines team that has faced a lot of distractions this year due to Harbaugh's suspensions and the sign-stealing scandal.

With this report, it will be worth monitoring whether or not the extension goes through, especially that part about not pursuing an NFL job. It could be telling about whether or not Harbaugh is seriously planning on returning to the NFL this offseason. In the meantime, Michigan will prepare for a massive game against Alabama.