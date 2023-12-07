The transfer portal is already busy with new talent, and Michigan football has given an offer to Indiana WR Donaven McCulley.

The transfer portal opened up for college football players earlier this week, and it has been busy. With over 1,000 players already entered, it is clear that the portal is continuing to be one of the most important parts of today's game. One team that is expected to hit the portal hard this year is the Michigan football team. The Wolverines are expected to lose a record number of players to the NFL after this season, and if they are going to reload and repeat their success next year, they will need to utilize the portal. Michigan has had success in it before, and they are already starting to hand out some offers.

One player that the Michigan football team has offered is Indiana football wide receiver Donaven McCulley, according to an article from Sport Illustrated. McCulley was one of the most talented receivers in the Big Ten this season, and he is already getting offers some of the nation's elite schools. The Wolverines are one, but McCulley has also received offers from schools like Penn State, South Carolina and NC State. He should continue to get a lot of attention from power five schools.

Donaven McCulley had an okay season in 2o22 for the Hoosiers as he caught 16 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. However, the leap that he took this season is why he is getting attention from Michigan and other top programs. This year, McCulley hauled in 48 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns. He had a very good season, and he has the ability to be an impact player at any school.

This would be a big get for Michigan football in the transfer portal. When the Wolverines finally beat Ohio State and won the Big Ten in 2021, many people thought that it would be a one-time thing because of all the talent that they were losing after that season. Michigan was able to reload in the transfer portal, however, and that helped them maintain their success over the course of the next two seasons.

Michigan will be in the same boat this year. Everyone knows that the Wolverines are going to look a lot different next year, and if they are going to succeed with their gauntlet of a schedule, they are going to have to utilize the transfer portal in a big way yet again. Landing a guy like McCulley early in the cycle would be a good start.