Mick Foley is a retired professional wrestler who has worked for the likes of WWE, WCW, and ECW. He made a name for himself for being one of the most extreme professional wrestlers in history, participating in some of the most violent wrestling matches ever. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Mick Foley’s net worth in 2022.

Mick Foley’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $14 Million

This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael Francis Foley was born in Bloomington, Indiana. He started wrestling in high school and soon found himself wanting to pursue a career in professional wrestling after watching a show live in Madison Square Garden.

Foley officially started training in 1993 under Dominic DeNucci’s wrestling school while going to college. While training, he also appeared in DeNucci’s shows to gain experience. Furthermore, he also worked as a jobber for WWF’s tapings of Prime Time Wrestling and Superstars of Wrestling.

He’d join several promotions before finding his groove in Texas’ World Class Championship Wrestling. Foley would debut the Cactus Jack persona here, initially billed as Cactus Jack Manson. He’d have some traction with the company, but it would get much better for him as he worked as a jobber for another company, World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

WCW management took a liking to the young Foley and signed him to a guaranteed contract. In particular, the company took a liking to Foley’s willingness to perform risky spots and bumps, which is something that he’d become known for down the line. His most high-profile match for that stint with WCW was a Pay-Per-View match with Mil Mascaras in which he took a particularly rough bump by hitting his head and back on concrete.

He left WCW briefly to wrestle in University Wrestling Federation and Tri-State Wrestling, where he started doing the extreme matches that he’d become famous for, like Barbed Wire matches and Stretcher matches. He went on to sign for WCW soon thereafter.

Foley’s first big feud in WCW was against Vader. The two participated in arguably the most violent match in the company’s history, when they competed in a Texas Deathmatch in 1993. The match included countless unsafe chair shots, slams on the concrete, and spots on the steel barricade and steps, before finally ending after Vader used a taser gun on Foley. It was a monumental match for Foley and Vader, but a PR nightmare for the company, which marketed itself to children and teens. Also during a match with Vader, Foley performed a botched hangman spot, resulting in one of the most gruesome wrestling injuries in history as his ear was ripped off.

Several more feuds, harsh bumps, and injuries later, he wrestled in the independent circuit and the International Wrestling Assiciation of Japan (IWA Japan). It was here where he started working with his mentor Terry Funk, who was also similarly known to do high-risk bumps. He performed in even more violent matches during this time, participating in matches that had names like “Caribbean Barbed Wire Barricade Glass Deathmatch.” This was indicative of the violence of Foley’s matches, which included things like barbed wire, light fixings, thumbtacks, and even fire.

He finally went to the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) as an indie darling and fan favorite. Foley introduced his second (and most popular) persona as he got to the company, the masked and mentally deranged Mankind. Foley soon had his feud with The Undertaker, culminating in their legendary Hell In A Cell match. The match was historic due to its brutality and Foley’s bumps, which were getting the most exposure they had ever gotten. Notable moments include Foley getting tossed from the top of the Cell to the announcer’s table and the concrete 16 feet below, as well as Foley getting chokeslammed through the top of the cell onto the ring below. Foley, of course, sustained multiple injuries, including a separated shoulder and a lost tooth.

He’d eventually win a well-deserved WWF Championship against The Rock, inducing one of the loudest pops in WWF/E history. In his reign, he was heavily involved in the Stone Cold vs. Vince McMahon rivalry.

He decided to hang up his boots in 2000, opting for a WWF Commissioner role until 2001.

Foley went to Ring of Honor (ROH) in 2004 and wrestled a few times before leaving the next year. He also went to Total Nonstop Action (TNA) in 2008 where he had time to win a Legends Championship.

He had a few more stints and matches in WWE before announcing his final retirement in 2012. Foley once again had a General Manager role from 2016 to 2017.

Foley was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Mick Foley is a pioneer for extreme wrestling showcased in the likes of Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and other independent promotions to a lesser degree. His contributions to the sport gave him countless injuries but established his legacy to wrestling fans. Not to mention his character work and mic skills to play three memorable characters in Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack; he was truly a spectacular professional wrestler. He is now an author of multiple autobiographies and children’s books.

Through his long and violent career, he has ammassed a current net worth of $14 million dollars.

