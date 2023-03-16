Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Following its deal with Nintendo last year, Microsoft entered even more 10-year deals with various Cloud gaming platforms, namely Boosteroid, Ubitus, and Nvidia.

Nvidia is the first of the three cloud gaming platforms with which Microsoft struck a deal. In their post from February, Nvidia talked about how Microsoft intends to bring a “blockbuster lineup of Xbox games, including ‘Minecraft’ and Activision titles like ‘Call of Duty'” to Nvidia’s GeForce NOW service. Like its previous deals regarding Call of Duty, Microsoft offered them a 10-year partnership. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had this to say about the partnership:

Xbox remains committed to giving people more choice and finding ways to expand how people play. This partnership will help grow NVIDIA’s catalog of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love.

Microsoft did not stop there. Almost a month later, they also announced that they were partnering up with another cloud gaming service. This time, Microsoft announced that they would be working with Boosteroid. Much like with NVidia, Microsoft promised that they will “bring Xbox PC games, as well as Activision Blizzard titles including “Call of Duty,” to the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world.” This deal is also a ten-year one.

Players deserve more choice than they have now when it comes their favorite games. Today we've signed a 10-year deal with @Boosteroid_main enabling players to stream Xbox PC games, including Activision Blizzard PC titles like CoD following after close https://t.co/Xso6ykadw1 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 14, 2023

Soon after, Spencer also announced that Microsoft was partnering up with yet another cloud gaming service, this time Ubitus. This announcement came the day after their Boosteroid announcement. Similar to Boosteroid, the deal aims to bring Xbox and PC games to Ubitus. This includes Activision Blizzard titles “after the acquisition closes.” This ten-year deal once again echoes what Spencer has been saying throughout this acquisition: that they are committed to giving players more choices in where to play their favorite games.

Including the three cloud gaming services mentioned here, Microsoft has made a total of five ten-year deals. Nintendo and Steam have already previously agreed to a ten-year deal for Call of Duty. Steam is a special case, however. They mentioned before that Microsoft did not need to strike a deal, as it was unnecessary. We will have to wait and see if Microsoft will add more ten-year partnerships in the future.

That’s all the information we have about the current situation. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.