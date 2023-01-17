Sources claim that Microsoft may receive an antitrust warning from the European Union (EU) over the Activision-Blizzard purchase. This is part of the ongoing investigation by the EU on the ongoing deal.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the EU will likely give Microsoft an antitrust warning. The warning pertains to the $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the biggest in gaming history right now. This antitrust warning will most likely become a challenge for Microsoft’s acquisition. According to the sources, the European Commission is currently preparing a charge sheet. This charge sheet, or statement of objections, will detail the EU’s concerns over the purchase. When asked for a comment by Reuters, the European Commission declined to give one.

This is just one of the various commissions that are questioning the huge purchase. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority are also questioning the huge purchase. The United States Federal Trade Commission, on the other hand, is suing Microsoft in an effort to stop the purchase. That isn’t to say, of course, that everyone is against the purchase. Saudi Arabia,Brazil, and Serbia have already given their approval to the purchase last year. Microsoft has this to say about the EU’s response:

We’re continuing to work with the European Commission to address any marketplace concerns. Our goal is to bring more games to more people, and this deal will further that goal.

The sources, however, said that the European Commission is “not expected to be open to remedies without first sending out its charge sheet.” They also said that there are “ongoing informal discussions on concessions.” What this means for the purchase, we won’t really know. We can only hope that it will be resolved peacefully by both parties. The EU has already quizzed rivals of Microsoft regarding the acquisition. While we don’t know which companies received said questionnaire, we can be sure that their answers will definitely affect the EU’s final decision.

That’s all the information we have about the antitrust warning the EU is giving regarding the Activision Blizzard purchase by Microsoft. You can read up on our past articles about the situation if you want to learn more. Otherwise, you can stay updated on the latest in gaming news using our gaming news articles.