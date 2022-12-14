By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been an absolute treat to watch for football fans. But, it doesn’t hide the fact that hundreds of migrant workers in Qatar have lost their lives in order for this tournament to happen. And after the tragic death of renowned journalist Grant Wahl and a Qatari photographer, there’s been another casualty. Per the Associated Press, a security guard at Lusail Iconic Stadium, which is set to host the final on Sunday between France and Argentina, suffered a scary fall on Saturday and didn’t make it.

John Njau Kibue, a migrant worker, was taken to hospital after the incident and put in intensive care but passed away on Tuesday. While the World Cup organizers didn’t reveal his nationality, a lot of these workers are reportedly from African nations, particularly Kenya.

His family was made known and the organizers “are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency,” the committee said Wednesday. Ever since Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup, they’ve faced serious backlash for their atrocious treatment of over two million workers, with tons dying because of extreme heat and unsafe working conditions.

Wahl and the local photographer both died from heart problems and collapsed at games. There are few details known about the death of Kibue but there was no match in Lusail when it happened. It’s absolutely heartbreaking that so many people died just to have the World Cup in the Middle East. Needless to say, none of these countries will be hosting again anytime soon.