Tragedy struck at the World Cup on Friday after renowned US soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly passed away after collapsing at the Argentina vs Netherlands game. And just a day later, a Qatari photographer also died suddenly, per the Gulf Times Qatar.

Khalid al-Misslam was covering the tournament for Al Kass TV when he collapsed during Saturday’s games and later passed in a local hospital. The cause of death is unknown at the moment. It’s certainly very odd that two different media members collapsed at different matches and ultimately didn’t make it.

Wahl’s death really shook the entire US because of just how popular he was. His brother Eric, who is gay, believed foul play was involved after Wahl wore a rainbow shirt to the USMNT’s first game in Qatar, where officials at the stadium wouldn’t let him in because of it. Eric revealed that his brother received death threats because of the shirt.

LeBron James even reacted to Wahl’s passing at the World Cup, who covered The King in high school and wrote the Sports Illustrated cover story on him, “The Chosen One”:

“I’ve always kind of watched from a distance, even when I moved up through the ranks and became professional, and he went to a different sport and things of that nature over the years. Any time his name would come up, I would always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building down at (St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.)

“So, it’s a tragic loss. It’s unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was. I wish his family the best and may he rest in paradise,” said James.

Rest in peace to Wahl and al-Misslam. Absolutely tragic that both loss their lives doing what they love at the World Cup.