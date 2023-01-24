A new record has fallen in the world of skiing, as Mikaela Shiffrin has just set a new mark for most World Cup wins by a female skier when she topped the rest of the field in a race Tuesday in Italy. By doing so, Shiffrin notched her 83rd career World Cup race win, breaking a tie with fellow American Lindsey Vonn.

The 27-year-old Shiffrin took just a little over two weeks to surpass Lindsey Vonn, who had stopped competing four years ago due to problems caused by injuries, after tying the record with her 82nd career World Cup win.

There is still a mountain to climb for Mikaela Shiffrin, as she can now focus on breaking the all-time record (for male and female skiers) for most World Cup race wins in history, with Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 wins looming large on the horizon for the Vail, Colorado native.

“I’m not writing, taking notes on what my next goal is. That’s not why I keep going out and train,” she added. “And hopefully that means if I get to the next record, it’s not all just going to come falling down. Hopefully my motivation is not going to just stop. I really hope that I don’t feel like, `That’s it’ and I don’t want to keep going and pushing and trying,” Mikaela Shiffrin said, via Via Nancy Armour of USA TODAY.

Metaphorically speaking, tying and breaking Stenmarks’ record are more of just a hill than a mountain to climb for Mikaela Shiffrin, given the way she’s dominated the sport. She has picked up a total of seven wins in her last 11 races overall.