Boosted by Kevin Durant in his return from injury, the Phoenix Suns came out victorious in one of the highest-scoring games of 2024-2025, topping the Utah Jazz 134-126 on Friday night. After the game, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer was as impressed as any fan with his team's win, admitting he was impressed by how “amazing” the game was.

“It was a pretty amazing game of shot-making from both sides,” Budenholzer said, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. “We had a few stretches where I think we got enough stops to flip it and get a little bit of separation. [There was] a lot of offense tonight. Impressive from both teams.”

The Suns and Jazz combined for 260 total points in the game with 11 different players reaching double figures. Devin Booker led Phoenix in the win with 34 points while Durant was right behind him with 30. Both Booker and Durant added eight assists apiece, contributing to the Suns' 36 dimes as a team.

In a valiant losing effort, Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 23 points off the bench. John Collins added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 19 points. Collin Sexton, who played just 24 minutes, was the only starter who failed to reach double figures and ended the game with just six points.

The Suns improved to 13-11 with the win, which was their first in over a week. The struggling Jazz subsequently fell to 5-19 while picking up their second straight loss and seventh defeat in their last eight games.

Suns end three-game losing streak

With the win, the Suns went two games over .500, temporarily halting their recent poor form. With Durant out the previous three games, Phoenix went 0-3 without him but managed to stop the bleeding against the Jazz with their best offensive showing of the season.

Since going 9-2 to begin the year, the Suns have gone just 5-10 in their last 15 games. Their three-game losing streak was preceded by a five-game skid two weeks before. The win over the Jazz was just Phoenix's second of December.

Due to their recent fall, the Suns have dropped down to No. 8 in the Western Conference. Their 13-11 record is tied with the Memphis Grizzlies, whom they lost to on Nov. 17 as a part of their five-game losing streak.

Despite their poor recent form, many still expect the Suns to be contenders in the West down the stretch. Led by superstars like Durant and Booker and an experienced head coach like Budenholzer, Phoenix will always be expected to compete for a title regardless of its struggles.