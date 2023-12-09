Mike Norvell is the head football coach of the Florida State Seminoles. Let's meet Mike Norvell's wife, Maria Norvell.

Mike Norvell's wife is Maria Norvell. Mike Norvell is the current head coach of Florida State.

Mike was born in Irving, Texas, on Oct. 11, 1981. He walked on at Louisiana Tech in 2000 and then transferred to the University of Central Arkansas. He was a wide receiver, setting the school's all-time reception record with 213 pass receptions.

Mike had 2,611 yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. In his senior season, the team won the Gulf South Conference championship and made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Mike went on to be a coaching assistant at Tulsa under Gus Malzahn. He was a graduate assistant for a year and was then the wide receivers coach for two years. Pittsburgh hired him as their co-offensive coordinator in 2011, and Arizona State made him their lone offensive coordinator in 2012.

Mike's first head-coaching position came with the Memphis Tigers in 2016. Mike led the Tigers to a 12-1 record in his final season with Memphis, bringing the team to a No. 17 ranking in the AP Poll and winning the American Athletic Conference.

He left the team in 2019 to become the head coach of Florida State. Mike gradually improved the team to a point where they were 10-3 in 2022, winning the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Seminoles started 2023 by beating the No. 5-ranked LSU Tigers. They went undefeated the rest of the way, beating the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship game.

Despite being an undefeated conference champion, the committee left Florida State out of the College Football Playoff. It didn't go over well with Florida State or their head coach, as they felt the committee snubbed them from a golden opportunity to be a national champion.

Who is Maria Norvell?

I want to wish a very special birthday to my wife and best friend Maria! It’s been an incredible journey and I’m grateful for everyday we get to experience life together. She is an amazing mother, a loving spirit, and wonderful friend to so many. Have a great day my love! pic.twitter.com/ebh8BTZYrY — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 18, 2020

If Mike needs a shoulder to cry on during the whole saga, his wife of 19 years will be there for him. She has been with him since the beginning, as they met at the University of Central Arkansas.

The couple tied the knot in 2004 while Mike was still playing wide receiver at Central Arkansas. Maria attempts to stay out of the public eye, but it isn't easy when you are the wife of a college football coach. Let's take the time to meet Mike Norvell's wife, Maria Norvell.

Maria Norvell's background

There isn't much background on Maria Norvell before meeting Mike, but we know she obtained a Master's Degree in Applied Psychology from the University of Arkansas in 2005. The couple met while she was doing a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the University of Central Arkansas.

Post-college, Maria started working at Target. She took on the role of Accounts Service Manager at Mail South a year later. In July 2007, she became the assistant director of alumni and development at Cascia Hall Preparatory School, where she stayed for 15 years.

Mike Norvell, Maria Norvell's relationship

Happy Birthday to my wonderful wife Maria, the sacrifices she makes on a daily basis to serve our family and others is inspiring. She is my best friend and I am so very lucky to have her by my side on this journey of life. Great days ahead! pic.twitter.com/Uq3OWj7OZA — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 18, 2022

The couple met while they were both attending the University of Central Arkansas. They met while Maria was attending one of the football games.

They first had a friendship, which turned into a romantic relationship. Their friendship and dating took place over several years, eventually leading to their marriage in 2004.

As of 2023, the couple have been together for two decades. Their living dynamic is unclear, as Maria works at Cascia Hall Preparatory School in Tulsa, Okla. The couple shares one daughter, Mila, born on June 23, 2014.

There isn't much public knowledge about the Norvells' relationship. This is all we know about Mike Norvell's wife, Maria Norvell.