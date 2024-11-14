After nearly a year of anticipation, an unexpected matchup, and an additional fight camp, Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson are finally ready to face off at AT&T Stadium. The highly awaited showdown is set for this Friday, with an expected crowd of 80,000 fans.

To a younger generation of fans who didn’t witness Tyson at his peak, he’s known as a relaxed, upbeat figure. But Tyson assures that when the bell rings Friday at Dallas, the fearsome “Iron Mike” will return—if only for a single night.

Mike Tyson, and the devil himself

“I'm bringing the devil himself [to the ring],” Tyson told a handful of reporters at Tuesday’s open workout via ESPN, just days before his highly anticipated showdown with Paul.

Known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet” during his boxing career, Tyson more than earned the title while building a 50-6 record. Notably, he once bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight, further cementing his notoriety.

Though Tyson and Paul have developed a friendly rapport, Tyson cautions his opponent not to mistake his goodwill for vulnerability.

“There are no feelings attached. My own mother should be very careful if she has to get in the ring with me. When it's over, it's over. But while the process is going on, my intention is to hurt him. I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble,” Tyson continued.

Tyson and Paul were initially set to face off in June, but when ‘Iron Mike' experienced an ulcer flare-up during a flight, the match was delayed. In the meantime, ‘The Problem Child' took on and defeated BKFC fighter Mike Perry.

Tyson changing his kids' perspectives of him

The former world heavyweight champion also vowed to knock out his opponent, who is 31 years younger, and added that the aggression he will bring to the ring will make him seem unrecognizable to his younger kids.

“She saw me on television fight with Roy Jones [in 2020], but she has never seen anything of this magnitude in her life,” Tyson said.

“My kids don't really think of me as the baddest man on the planet. They look at me as Dad [and tell me] sit your old ass down. But on Nov. 15 they will have a different opinion of me,” he continued.

What winning means for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Since his notorious defeat to Kevin McBride in 2005, Tyson has not fought professionally, though he has participated in several exhibition bouts. His last official win in the ring came in 2003.

Tyson finished his career with a record of 50-6-2, including 44 knockouts. He officially retired from boxing in 2005 but returned for a 2020 exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. He was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

If Jake Paul emerges victorious, he will likely encounter even stronger criticism than he currently does. A significant portion of boxing purists disapprove of his presence in the sport and belittle his achievements. A win over Tyson, particularly a knockout, could be viewed as a disgrace to the sport, with Paul taking down a legend in a fragile moment of his career.

If Tyson wins, he will remind the young, confident challenger who truly holds the power in the ring. It would be a victory for boxing purists and provide Paul’s critics with the final proof they need to argue that he’s unqualified to be involved in the sport at any level.