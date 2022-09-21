LeBron James made headlines not too long ago for crossing one of the rarest financial thresholds for athletes to reach – billionaire status. Top-shelf hoops prospect Mikey Williams hopes to do the same, but in much, much less time.

In a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Williams spoke candidly on trying to get his net worth to billionaire status by the time he reaches 25. It’s an insane feat considering he’s 18 years old right now.

“I’m trying to be worth a billion dollars by the time I’m 25. So, seven years. Well me, I got bread right now. I’m making investments right now. But I’m trying to have bread where I’m making $50 million investments, right? That’s turning into $500 million. Stuff like that. … I think I could do that by the time I’m 25,” said Mikey Williams.

Seven years to hit billionaire status? That’s certainly an incredible, near impossible feat to accomplish. But kudos to Mikey Williams for dreaming big.

Even some of the greatest and most famous players to grace the NBA hardwood have failed to reach such lofty heights financially. But to his credit, not everybody is thinking about such things as a teenager who can’t even buy himself a beer just yet.

But of course, it all likely depends on how well his game translates once he reaches the next level. He’s certainly made himself marketable and leveraged his highflying highlight reels to his advantage even as a high school prospect. It’ll all go up on an exponential level if he becomes a star in the NBA.

Billionaire by 25? If LeBron James, the most famous high school basketball prospect ever, couldn’t do it til he was almost 40, then probably not. But Mikey Williams can get to a net worth much closer to that than most people would ever dream of if he’s the real deal.