After a heartbreaking loss to Albany, Miles College beat Tuskegee University and played spoiler for their SIAC Championship hopes.

In a stunning turnaround, Miles College bounced back from a devastating 48-7 loss to Albany State with an impressive 35-10 victory over rival Tuskegee University. This win not only dealt a blow to Tuskegee's chances of claiming the SIAC Championship but also secured a championship berth for Albany State.

Tuskegee came into the game with a determination to win, knowing that a victory over Miles secured their spot in the championship game. They scored first on an 18-play, 89-yard touchdown drive that ended with Bryson Williams finding Antonio Meeks for a 6-yard touchdown.

Miles, however, started to lock down on defense and only gave up three points the rest of the game. The offense also got going led by Kamren Ivory who was in for injured starting quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter Jr.

To put Miles College on the scoreboard he led a 10-play, 86-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Travaunta Abner to tie the score at 7-7. He then found Jaylin Peterson for a 68-yard reception, which then led to Ivory taking in himself for a 1-yard touchdown. Although Tuskegee got a field goal, Miles College took the lead and never looked back.

From the third quarter on, Miles College dominated the game. Ivory found Peterson again, outdoing their last connection for a 73-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-10. Then, Ivory set Miles College up to score again with a 38-yard pass to Abner, which put Brandon Hicks in position for a 10-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 28-10.

In the fourth quarter, Miles College sealed their victory with a 13-play, 86-yard drive, culminating in a 5-yard touchdown run by Jamari Riley that put them up 35-10.

The Golden Bears showed resilience and determination throughout the game, making a strong statement and leaving no doubt about their capabilities.

The regular season for Miles is over and they look to see if they're selected as the SIAC representative for the Florida Beach Bowl. Meanwhile, Tuskegee plays Alabama State in the Turkey Day Classic on Thursday, November 23rd at 2 PM EST. The Thanksgiving Day game will be broadcast on ESPN+.