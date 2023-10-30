In a stunning upset, the Albany State Golden Rams (5-4) crushed the Miles College Bears (6-3) with a score of 48-7. This game held significant importance for Miles College, as they were one of the four teams vying for second place in the SIAC standings. Despite their two-game losing streak, the Golden Rams unleashed a dominant performance on both offense and defense.

Graduate Quarterback Dionte Bonneau was the driving force behind the Golden Rams' triumph. He showcased his versatility by throwing for 262 yards, completing 15 out of 29 pass attempts, and securing three touchdowns. When the passing opportunities were limited, Bonneau showcased his mobility, rushing for an impressive 89 yards and adding another touchdown. Bonneau's favorite target was senior wide receiver Ralph Lovett III, who amassed a whopping 154 yards and three touchdowns on five receptions.

The game initially seemed evenly matched, with the Golden Rams leading 10-7 over the Bears in the second quarter. However, the tides quickly turned in favor of the Rams when Bonneau connected with Lovett for a 47-yard touchdown. From that point on, Albany State dominated the field, scoring 21 unanswered points and heading into halftime with a commanding 31-7 lead. The second half only saw the Golden Rams further extend their lead, adding 16 more points to secure a resounding victory.

For Miles College, this game proved to be a devastating setback. In stark contrast to their season average of 29.8 points per game, they were only able to muster a meager seven points against the Rams. Starting Quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter was forced out of the game early on, leaving sophomore backup quarterback Kamren Ivory to shoulder the responsibility. Unfortunately, Ivory struggled, throwing for 165 yards, two interceptions, and no touchdowns. The Bears' defense, which had previously been solid, faltered, allowing the Rams to rack up an impressive 48 points and 480 yards of offense.

Looking ahead, the Golden Rams will conclude their season with a matchup against Fort Valley State University (7-2) in the Fountain City Classic in Columbus, GA. They aim to extend their winning streak and end the season on a high note on November 4th at 2 PM EST.

As for the Miles College Bears, their hopes of appearing in the SIAC championship now hinge on a victory over Tuskegee University at home, as well as some assistance that is out of their control. This pivotal game is scheduled for November 4th at 4 PM EST.