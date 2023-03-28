A Wisconsin school district has faced backlash for banning a first-grade class from performing a Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet at their spring concert. The decision to strike the song, Rainbowland, from the lineup was reportedly made by school officials who believed it could be seen as controversial. Parents in the district say the song promotes LGBTQ acceptance and references rainbows. The district leadership released a statement saying that the decision was made by Heyer Elementary School’s music teacher, principal, and central office administrator, with support from the district superintendent, and that the Board of Education was not involved.

Rumors suggest that the song was banned because the district considered Miley Cyrus to be a controversial figure. However, a first-grade dual language teacher at Heyer Elementary School believes the song’s lyrics may have played a role, AP News reports. The teacher claims that the students were devastated by the decision, as they had already started practicing the song.

Why Rainbowland? My guess:

The beautiful LYRICS. Because saying an ARTIST is controversial would be a very slippery slope and they wouldn’t want to go there. Amirite? @MileyCyrus @DollyParton @waukeshaschools #rainbowland pic.twitter.com/TRtImB8c1R — Maestra Melissa (@melissatempel) March 26, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For years, Cyrus has been a prominent advocate for LGBTQ acceptance. She founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports homeless and LGBTQ youth, and supports organizations like The Foundation for AIDS Research. Cyrus has also performed at LGBTQ events, such as the Miley Cyrus Pride Special in 2021.

Parents are angry about the song’s removal, but some educators are more concerned about what the ban means for LGBTQ students. The teacher who spoke to the media stated that the decision and other district policies against expressing support for LGBTQ individuals send “confusing messages” that create an “unsafe” environment for queer people. The ban has sparked a debate about the role of schools in educating young people about acceptance and inclusion.