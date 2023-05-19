Miley Cyrus opened up about her past relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and expressed that she doesn’t regret their romance as she revealed n a recent interview with British Vogue. The 30-year-old singer shared that she wouldn’t erase her story or wish for it to be erased, as she believes that having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.

Cyrus addressed the speculation surrounding the lyrics on her most recent album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” and its connection to her marriage with Hemsworth. Fans had speculated that the song “Flowers,” released on Hemsworth’s birthday, contained references to their split. However, Cyrus seemed unfazed by the theories, stating that she doesn’t need to master the craft of tricking an audience and that the truth will reveal itself.

The former couple first started dating in 2010 after working together on the film “The Last Song.” Their relationship had its ups and downs before Hemsworth proposed in 2012. They made headlines with their engagement, but ultimately called it off in 2013. After a period of separation, Cyrus and Hemsworth rekindled their romance in 2016 and got married in a private ceremony in 2018. However, their marriage lasted only eight months, and they officially split in 2019, with Hemsworth filing for divorce.

While Cyrus didn’t delve into specific details about her emotions towards Hemsworth, her words reflect a sense of acceptance and growth. She acknowledges that her past experiences have shaped her as a person and believes that her journey provides compelling material for storytelling.

As Cyrus continues to evolve as an artist, she remains focused on her music and expressing herself authentically. Through her candid interview, she shows that she has come to terms with her past relationship and is ready to embrace the next chapter of her life, both personally and professionally.