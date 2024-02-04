The popular tune will be sung at tonight's broadcast.

Get ready for stellar performances at the Grammys, especially from Miley Cyrus, who's set to sing her hit song, Flowers.

The star is up for six awards at tonight's broadcast from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. She was rehearsing the song from the location, Variety reported. It will be the first time since January 2023 that she's performed the song on TV.

Miley Cyrus set to perform Flowers at 2024 Grammys

The single is ranked as the top-performing track at adult contemporary radio stations in the U.S., according to Forbes. It's the biggest hit of her career, now spending 38 weeks on top. Flowers has a record for the most frames at number one on radio ranking.

As for Cyrus, she's had eight total Grammy nominations in her career. However, she has never taken home the trophy.

Flowers grew from her album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is up for Album of the Year. Others in that category are Taylor Swift's Midnights, Jon Batiste's World Music Radio, boygenius's the record, Lana Del Rey's Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, Janelle Monáe's The Age of Pleasure, Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS, and SZA's SOS.

The singer and song are also up for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

As for the song, it's a message of empowerment. Lyrics like, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself for hours, say things you don't understand,” strike a chord with anyone feeling their independence.

Be sure to watch and see if Miley Cyrus and Flowers take home the trophy tonight at 8 pm ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.