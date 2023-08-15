Millie Bobby Brown gained stardom from Netflix and the Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things. However, the young star is ready to move on.

In an interview with WWD prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Brown spoke about the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. “I think I'm ready [to move on]. It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year,” Brown said. “You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life.”

One can't blame the 19-year-old actress to want to move on. For as great as Stranger Things has been, you want to expand your portfolio and show that you have range.

While she had some roles in the likes of Intruders, NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy prior to Eleven in Stranger Things, she became a superstar as a result of the Netflix series. She has since starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (and its Godzilla vs. Kong sequel) and led the Enola Holmes series as the titular character. Coming up, she'll star in Damsel with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright and The Electric State with Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Brian Cox.

Stranger Things is gearing up for production on its fifth season. The SAG-AFTRA strikes have caused an indefinite delay on those plans, but the final ride with the core group is on the horizon. Millie Bobby Brown, as well as her young co-stars, will all begin blossoming as she said.