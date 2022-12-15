By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

For the first time this season, fans will have some NFL action on a Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium, which means it is time for some Vikings Week 15 bold predictions.

Minnesota is coming off a 34-23 loss against the Detroit Lions on the road. Now, the team is 10-3 and remains at the top of the NFC North. The Vikings still have a comfortable lead in their division but are aiming for the best record in their conference.

On the other hand, the Colts are just 4-8-1 and third in the AFC South. Prior to their bye week, they were on a three-game losing streak. In Week 13, Indianapolis lost in blowout fashion to the Dallas Cowboys, 54-19.

Despite this sounding like a one-sided matchup, nothing should be taken for granted in the NFL. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Vikings as they play the Colts in Week 15.

3. Minnesota holds Indianapolis to less than 20 points

The Colts entered the season full of expectations. Many saw the acquisition of Matt Ryan as a solution for the quarterback problem the team has struggled with since Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement in 2018. However, things have been far from ideal.

Indianapolis is very close to being out of playoff contention, and Ryan was even benched for two games before returning to the starting lineup after the team fired Frank Reich.

Whether it is with Ryan under center or not, Indianapolis’ offense is having a tough time in 2022. Averaging only 16.1 points per game, the Colts have the second-worst offense in the NFL.

The team has scored 20 or more points just four times this season. Because of that, the bold prediction is that Minnesota’s defense will prevail on Saturday. Do not expect the Colts to reach 20 points, and it would not be a surprise if they fail to score double digits.

2. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connect for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

Perhaps one of the main reasons why the Vikings are doing so well in 2022 has been the elite connection between Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson.

The quarterback is completing 65.5% of his passes for 3,358 yards and 20 touchdowns versus nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 58 yards and two scores. He is on pace for his fourth Pro Bowl selection in the last seven seasons, earning more and more respect across the league.

The wide receiver will potentially end the year with the best numbers of his career. So far, Jefferson has 99 receptions with a 69.7% catch rate for a league-high 1,500 yards and six touchdowns. He has also added 24 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown, the first of his career.

Most notably, Jefferson has eight 100-yard games and three of the top-five receiving games of the season. That includes the game versus the Lions last week when he recorded a season-high 223 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Minnesota’s success relies on the duo being in sync every week. The bold prediction is that Cousins and Jefferson will connect for 100-plus yards once again with at least a touchdown. If that happens, the Vikings will be in a great position to come out victorious in Week 15.

1. Vikings blow Colts out, bounce back from Week 14

The Vikings’ loss to the Lions shows that the team still has a lot to do if it wants to steal the No. 1 spot in the NFC from the Philadelphia Eagles, and time is now running out.

On Saturday, the Vikings will have the perfect opportunity to at least keep pace. According to FanDuel, Minnesota is the favorite to win the game with a spread of -4.5.

Based on what both teams have shown in 2022, it is difficult to ignore Minnesota’s surprising year. The Vikings have not one but two players in contention for MVP in Jefferson and Cousins, with the wideout leading the way in the NFL Offensive Player of the Year race.

Also, the Colts are still trying to find their identity under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. After a promising win against the Las Vegas Raiders, they followed it with three losses, including to the rebuilding Pittsburgh Steelers and the blowout versus the Cowboys.

The bold prediction is that the Vikings will blow the Colts out. Fans should expect at the very least a double-digit victory, but it would not be a surprise if the lead goes beyond 20 points. Should Jefferson have a great day, Indianapolis will need a lot to stop Minnesota’s offense from scoring a lot of touchdowns.