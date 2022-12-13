By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer.

“Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s convinced him this is what he wants to do,” Keefer wrote on Twitter.

Jim Irsay and the Colts faced no shortage of criticism for naming Saturday as interim head coach after the firing of Frank Reich. Colts’ fans had no problem with Saturday himself, who’s a former Colts’ Pro Bowl center. However, fans took issue with the glaring fact that Saturday had minimal coaching experience.

And the fact is that the Jeff Saturday experiment hasn’t gone according to plan for the Colts up to this point. Saturday previously admitted that he wished he could go back and make a different coaching decision during a game.

Overall, Indianapolis is just 4-8-1 on the season. And one would imagine that Jeff Saturday’s future with the Colts is in question. But if he wants to get hired on as the team’s full-time head coach, it would not be surprising to see Indianapolis pull the trigger and make him the official head coach.

For now, Jeff Saturday and the Colts will attempt to pull off an upset in Minnesota against the Vikings.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts’ uncertain coaching situation.