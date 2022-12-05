By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts had a real chance to steal a win against a good Dallas Cowboys team. Then, the fourth quarter began and everything went wrong for Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts’ two-point deficit ballooned into a 35-point defeat thanks to four turnovers (three of which came from Matt Ryan) that each led to Dallas touchdowns.

According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Saturday said that he didn’t consider pulling Ryan out in the midst of a brutal performance but did say that he didn’t play well.

“From a quarterback perspective, you dig yourself a hole, you’ve got to get out,” Saturday said, via NFL.com. “He knows he didn’t play good. It didn’t take us to tell him. But no, you don’t yank him. You work your way out no different than any other player. You find a way to fix it and get better.”

Matt Ryan completed 21 of his 37 pass attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. Saturday explained after the Colts’ embarrassing loss that he isn’t going to make a rash decision involving the quarterback but did not say that his starting job is totally safe.

“It’s five minutes after a beating,” Saturday said, via NFL.com. “I’m disappointed, they’re disappointed, no decision I’m going to make right now is going to be a good decision. We’ve got weeks to go about this. A four-game season. We need to get better. As a team, we need to get better in a lot of different areas.”

The Colts are now 4-8-1 and well on their way to a full rebuild as Jeff Saturday continues to learn how to be a head coach.