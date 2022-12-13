By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Minnesota Vikings saw their winning streak snapped at two games after they lost to the Detroit Lions, 34-23, on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings failed to replicate their Week 3 win over this same team. Minnesota is now 10-3, which jeopardizes their position in second place in the NFC. Here we’ll discuss the four Vikings most to blame for their disappointing Week 14 loss vs. the Lions.

The Vikings had a great chance to clinch the NFC North had they beaten the Lions at Ford Field in Week 14. Unfortunately, Minnesota was just unable to do so. Sure, the Lions were strangely favored in this game. Still, it was distressing to watch the purple and gold struggle against a squad they had previously defeated this season, especially with the stakes so high.

Keep in mind that this loss was especially painful because the Vikings appeared to be on the rise after defeating some of the league’s greatest offenses and defenses.

For now, let us look at the four Vikings most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the Lions.

4. Vikings Pass Rush

The Lions offensive line has been a strong unit this season, but that didn’t stop the Vikings from struggling to register a single sack in Week 14. This isn’t the first time the Vikings have had trouble getting to the quarterback in recent weeks, and it’s a concerning trend. One possible explanation is that opposing quarterbacks are able to get comfortable in the pocket, allowing them to pick apart the defense. A pass-rush duo like Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter should be able to put pressure on the quarterback at a high rate, but it hasn’t been happening lately for the Vikings.

One potential solution could be to change up the defensive scheme and try to disrupt the opposing offense’s rhythm. Unfortunately, it seems like the Vikings are content to stick with their base defense without mixing things up. This lack of adaptability could be costing them opportunities to put pressure on the quarterback and make big plays on defense. It will be interesting to see if the Vikings can turn things around in the coming weeks and start generating more sacks.

3. CB Cameron Dantzler

Take note that the Lions offense has been on a run recently. In their past three games, they have scored a combined 99 points. However, seeing opponents bust out on offense has not been shocking against the Vikings. This isn’t just about the Lions offense being good. It’s also about the Vikings D being bad.

Recall that the Lions churned up 464 yards of offense against Minnesota. Detroit also won time of possession by holding the ball for 31:54, and they converted nearly half of their third-down tries.

One guy who struggled on defense was CB Cameron Dantzler. This was his first game back after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. According to accounts, he was in good health, although he didn’t appear to be running at full speed in this game. The Lions leveraged DJ Chark, who beat Dantzler over the top for their second score. Chark simply ran right past him. Speed was never Dantzler’s strong suit, but he is so much better than this.

2. S Camryn Bynum

Again, the Vikings defense surrendered 464 yards to the Lions on Sunday, but it was a 42-yard play that set the tone for the remainder of the game that was a major concern. Safety Camryn Bynum was easily dismantled by Detroit’s Jameson Williams. The Vikings were in quarters coverage, and the dig route opposite Williams dragged Bynum in. He was just unable to hang with Williams. The Vikings were severely lacking elite pass coverage (ahem, Harrison Smith) on Sunday, and it showed.

1. RB Dalvin Cook

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a frustrating outing. He rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown, catching one of two targets for 13 yards. He also had a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he scored a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but he struggled to find running room against the Lions’ improved rush defense. This was Cook’s second-lowest yardage total of the season.

Despite the Vikings’ attempts to establish a running game, they were only able to rush for just 22 yards as a team (Cook ran for 23 and Alexander Mattison had -1). Cook’s fumble was a key moment in the game. He felt pressure and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Lions. This turnover allowed the Lions to take a seven-point lead into halftime. The Vikings will need to do a better job of protecting the ball and opening up running lanes if they want to have success on offense in the coming weeks. Lions fans hope Cook will bounce back big time in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.