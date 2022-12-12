By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jeff Saturday said the Indianapolis Colts will stick with Matt Ryan at quarterback for their Week 15 clash with the Minnesota Vikings, per Zak Keefer.

Indianapolis is just 4-8-1 on the season. They will enter their matchup with Minnesota in the midst of a 3-game losing streak. But the Colts can play the role of spoiler against the Vikings if they are able to pull off a road upset.

Jeff Saturday recently got brutally honest on standing by Matt Ryan amid his struggles for the Colts.

“From a quarterback perspective, you dig yourself a hole, you’ve got to get out,” Saturday said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “He knows he didn’t play good. It didn’t take us to tell him. But no, you don’t yank him. You work your way out no different than any other player. You find a way to fix it and get better.”

Matt Ryan has thrown for 2,875 yards heading into the Colts’ matchup with Minnesota. The veteran QB has also fired 13 passing touchdowns, but has been picked off 13 times as well. His QB rating sits at just 84 on the season.

The Colts are looking to see what the future holds for the team. They want to give Matt Ryan a chance to prove himself for next year. If he continues to struggle, Indianapolis could opt to go in a different direction in 2023. And the same can be said for interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who’s dealt with struggles of his own since taking over coaching duties.