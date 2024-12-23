A lot will be on the line in Week 17 when the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off for the second time in the season. The NFL is acutely aware of the stakes in the matchup and has altered its Week 17 schedule to give the game more attention.

While the game was previously scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, the league flexed it to instead join the late window at 4:25 p.m. ET, per Adam Schefter. They trade start times with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, who will move up to the 1 p.m. ET main slate.

The time change will give the marquee game more views, as it will be the only game with a 4:25 p.m. ET start time. While multiple West Coast-based games typically play during the 4 p.m. ET window, only two games will begin after that time in Week 17. Overall, fewer games will commence on Sunday due to the NFL opting to hold two games on Christmas Day earlier in the week.

The Vikings took the first meeting between the two teams with a 31-29 win in Week 4. Sam Darnold led Minnesota's offensive charge with 275 passing yards and three touchdowns while former Packer Aaron Jones added 93 yards on the ground. Jordan Love tallied 389 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in a losing effort.

Heavy playoff implications in Packers-Vikings Week 17 matchup

The matchup will have unprecedented playoff implications for both teams. The Vikings have already clinched a playoff spot but are still engaged in a neck-and-neck battle with the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 overall seed. The Packers, who will face the New Orleans Saints on Monday night before shifting their focus to Minnesota, have yet to officially clinch a playoff spot despite their 10-4 record.

While the Week 17 meeting will present a key opportunity for both teams, the Vikings seem to have more on the line. Minnesota already has a loss to the Lions, forcing them to need two wins in the final two games to lock up the top seed. If they can secure a win over the Packers, their final Week 18 game against Detroit will be for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Once Green Bay wraps up Week 16 on Monday night, the 2024 regular season will have only two games remaining. In December, postseason seeding became the priority for both teams, and the playoffs are soon to follow.