It is the ESPN Events Invitational as Minnesota faces Wichita State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Minnesota-Wichita State prediction and pick.

Minnesota comes into the game sitting at 5-1 on the year. They opened up with wins over Oral Roberts and Omaha, before falling to North Texas. They have since won three straight, winning over Yale, Cleveland State, and Central Michigan. Still, three of their five wins this year and by four points or less. Wichita State is 5-0 on the year. While they did have closer games with Northern Iowa and Monmouth, they have won every game this year by four or more points with three of the five by seven or more. Last time out, they beat St. Louis 88-63.

these two teams have played five times in their team histories. The last meeting was in November of 1995 when Witchita State lost to Minnesota 64-55 in Hawaii.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota is ranked 90th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 166th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 79th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Minnesota has been great on defense this year. They are fifth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 43rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Furthermore, they are 14th in the nation in opponent field goals made per game this year.

Dawson Garcia leads the way for Minnesota. He leads the team in both points and rebounds per game this year. He is scoring 22.8 points per game while adding 7.8 rebounds. Further, he has 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Parker Fox. Fox is scoring 7.5 points per game, while also adding two rebounds. Finally, Frank Mitchell gets solid time in the rotation. He is scoring just three points per game but does add five rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt is Lu'Cye Patterson who leads the way. Patterson is scoring just 9.2 points per game but does have 3.5 rebounds per game. Further, he leads the team with 3.3 assists per game this year. He is joined by Brennan Rigsby. Rigsby has 7.2 points per game this year, while he also adds 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Finally, Isaac Asuma is scoring five points per game, while also adding 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year.

Why Wichita State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wichita State is ranked 73rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 82nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 82nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Wichita State has been solid on offense this year. They are 40th in the nation in points per game this year. Further, they have been solid on the glass, sitting 42nd in the nation in rebounds per game on the season.

Justin Hill leads the way this year for Wichita State. He is scoring 17.4 points per game, while also adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Further, he leads the team with 4.8 assists per game this season. He is joined in the backcourt by Harlond Beverly. Beverly is scoring 10.22 points per game, while also having 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Further, he has been great on defense. He has 2.6 steals per game this year. Finally, Xavier Bell is scoring ten points per game, while also adding 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Corey Washington has led the way. He leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game, while he also adds 14.4 points and one block per game this year. He is joined by Quincy Ballard. Ballard has been solid, with 9.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this year. Rounding out the frontcourt is Ronnie DeGray III. DeGray has 7.3 points per game, but also ass 5.3 rebounds. Further, he has 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.

Final Minnesota-Wichita State Prediction & Pick

Minnesota has been strong on defense this year. They limit possessions and are one of the best at limiting good shots for opponents. Meanwhile, Wichita State has scored well. They should be able to score some against this strong Minnesota defense, but they are also content playing solid defense. Wichita State has seen the total hit the under in three straight games now. Meanwhile, the under has hit in five of six games for Minnesota. Expect a defensive game and take the under in this one.

Final Minnesota-Wichita State Prediction & Pick: Under 136.5 (-110)