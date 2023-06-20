Well, to all the parents out there — maybe they were right about playing too many video games. The search for the missing OceanGate submersible that was supposed to tour the Titanic wreckage continues, but more details about the submersible have risen to the surface. The biggest revelation perhaps — outside of the waiver you sign beforehand — has to do with how the submersible is controlled.

In a video clip from CBS News' tour of the OceanGate Titan that's now going viral, it was revealed that the submarine was controlled via a video game system controller. Even the news anchor couldn't help but laugh and an emphatic “Come on!”, though this was well before this traumatic situation occurred.

This short clip will help you understand why the Titanic mini sub is missing and why this was an accident waiting to happen. pic.twitter.com/srrXmFnoTq — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) June 20, 2023

Granted, the video game controller must work if the company is going to entrust it for their expeditions. That said, the visual of a Playstation 2 or earlier controller carrying passengers that paid $250k for their tours is a funny thought. The video game controller was described as one of the submersible's “off-the-shelf components.” OceanGate's website says that the submersible is a combination of “ground-breaking engineering and off-the-shelf technology.” It's unclear if the video game controller was used for this specific expedition.

The OceanGate's submersible, Titan, went missing on Sunday, June 18 with five passengers on board its Titanic-exploring trek. The U.S. Coast Guard said that the submersible has about 96 hours of oxygen, so the search is urgent. As of now, the search party includes the Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, the Canadian Coast Guard, and, of course, OceanGate. The situation is still developing and hopefully, the submersible is found sooner than later.