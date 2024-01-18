The Tom Cruise action-filled movie is coming out later this month.

If you've been waiting to stream Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, you can do so soon.

Deadline reports that a release date of the Tom Cruise action movie for Paramount+ is January 25 in the U.S. and Canada.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning is releasing on Paramount+ soon

Cruise stars alongside Hayley Atwell in the Christopher McQuarrie-directed film.

The official logline reads: “Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about the most.”

The film made $172,135,383 at the domestic box office and $567.535.383 worldwide.

It also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney.

It's one of many MI films that star Cruise. The franchise started in 1996 with Mission: Impossible and has continued. Currently, there are seven films, with the 8th in production.

One adjustment they've made with the film is removing Part 1, which used to be included. They may have reduced it due to the title being so lengthy. That said, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2 is set for release in theaters on May 23, 2025.