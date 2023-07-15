Spoilers ahead!! The upcoming seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, titled Dead Reckoning, is making waves in Hollywood as it follows the trend of splitting a blockbuster film into two parts. However, both Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie had a determination to give Part One a satisfying conclusion, rather than leaving audiences on a cliffhanger, MovieWeb reports. According to McQuarrie, they carefully considered how to end the first movie, even keeping Cruise up at night during production.

McQuarrie revealed to Total Film magazine that the train action sequence marked the intended ending point for “Part One” from the beginning. Crafting a conclusion that felt fulfilling posed a challenge. Cruise, deeply invested in the film, continually expressed his concern that it shouldn't leave viewers on a cliffhanger. He wanted the audience to experience a sense of completion and satisfaction.

Ending Achieved

In contrast to other recent films like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which ended with a major cliffhanger, Dead Reckoning Part One concludes with Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, achieving his immediate objective of obtaining the key to unlock The Entity, the villainous AI program featured in the movie. Additionally, Hayley Atwell's character, Grace, accepts an offer to join the IMF (Impossible Missions Force).

McQuarrie emphasized his desire to avoid leaving audiences feeling cheated or obligated to return for the sequel. He aimed to cultivate excitement and anticipation for the next installment. As he explained, they deliberately sought to challenge moviegoers not to come back. The goal was to leave them thinking, “Oh, I can't wait to see what happens next.”

By consciously providing a satisfying conclusion to Part One, the Mission: Impossible team hopes to create a unique experience for viewers. Rather than relying on a cliffhanger, they want the audience to be genuinely intrigued and eager to witness the unfolding of the story. With this approach, “Dead Reckoning” aims to captivate audiences, setting the stage for an even more thrilling and highly anticipated sequel.