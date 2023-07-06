Ahead of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hitting theaters, you may want to binge through the previous six Tom Cruise-led films. Paramount+ is the best option to do so.

How to watch all six Mission: Impossible films on Paramount+

The Mission: Impossible film series began in 1996 with a film directed by Brian De Palma. John Woo, J.J. Abrams, and Brad Bird all got their own chances at directing a feature before Christopher McQuarrie took the reins beginning with Rogue Nation.

Similar to how the Fast & Furious franchise has escalated into superhero flicks with cars, the Mission: Impossible franchise has continued to evolve and see what crazy stunt Tom Cruise can pull off next. He has hung off planes and scaled the Burj Khalifa in one of the films, and drove a motorcycle off a cliff in the latest film, Dead Reckoning — Part One, which comes after 2018's Fallout.

Luckily, for those looking to refresh their memory on what happened prior to the upcoming seventh Mission: Impossible film, Paramont+ has your back as all six installments are currently streaming on the platform.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Subscription plans for Paramount+ begin at $5.99/month or $59.99 for the Paramount+ Essential plan (formerly Essential). To get the Paramonut+ and Showtime bundle, formerly known as Premium with Showtime, it will cost you $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Dead Reckoning Part One once again teams up Ethan Hunt (Cruise) with the IMF as they take on a new threat: AI in a race against Gabriel (Esai Morales), a foe from Ethan's past. The film will be released on July 12.

All six Mission: Impossible movies are streaming on Paramount+ now.