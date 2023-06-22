Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is getting a lot of buzz out of its premiere, and that's boding well for the film as it is currently tracking for a franchise-best domestic box office opening.

Early tracking is reporting that the seventh Mission: Impossible film is currently on pace to gross somewhere in the $90 million range during its domestic opening weekend beginning on July 12 (a Wednesday). The standard three-day estimate is currently at $65 million, but the extra two days should provide an extra boost to Tom Cruise's latest thriller.

Even with just the three-day total, the seventh Mission: Impossible film would top the franchise record by a good bit. Fallout, the previous film, opened at $61.2 million in 2018. That currently stands as the highest opening for one of the franchise's films, narrowly beating out the likes of the inaugural film ($57.8 million), Mission: Impossible II ($57.4 million), and Rogue Nation ($55.5 million).

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is hoping to maximize its profits with its Wednesday release date given that Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will take over large-format screening options like IMAX on July 21. Greta Gerwig's Barbie will also open on July 21, creating even more competition for Tom Cruise and Co.

The seventh Mission: Impossible film once again teams up Ethan Hunt (Cruise) with his squad in a race for a weapon so potent that it could be fatal in the wrong hands. Esai Morales stars in the film as Gabriel, the film's antagonist, and the rest of the ensemble is filled with a mixture of returning faces and newbies like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.