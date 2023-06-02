Tom Cruise, lead of the Mission: Impossible franchise, is upset with Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic, Oppenheimer.

It's being reported by Puck that Cruise is not happy with Oppenheimer taking away IMAX screens from his latest film, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

The frustration from Cruise is somewhat understandable — his latest Mission: Impossible flick comes out July 12, but both Oppenheimer and Barbie come out just nine days later. We all know that Cruise's movies are spectacle-driven, so seeing them on the biggest screen imaginable is always ideal, but it appears that Oppenheimer has booked all IMAX screens in North America and other territories for three full weeks upon its release. That means that Mission: Impossible 7 will be bumped not even two weeks after it comes out from the large-format auditoriums.

According to Puck's report, Cruise has been trying to get Universal or Warner Bros. to move either Oppenheimer or Barbie or at least give up some of the large-format screens — going so far as to screen the film for exhibitors in an attempt to get them to switch out one of the other two blockbusters coming out July 21.

It still feels unlikely, and Mission: Impossible 7 will likely have to stay put — especially given the fact that it was recently reported that Oppenheimer's IMAX prints are 11 miles of film stock and weigh roughly 600 pounds.

A Paramount release, the film stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt once again as his crew once again has to track down a weapon that poses catastrophic stakes. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny also star in the film. Esai Morales plays Gabriel — the film's antagonist.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will open on July 12.