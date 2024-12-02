Once again, Mississippi State football (2-10, 0-8 SEC) must go back to the drawing board after its second straight losing season. While the future is murky, one thing is for certain: redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Parson won't be a part of it.

Parson is entering the transfer portal, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Parson appeared in just three games for the Bulldogs this season, completing no passes in two attempts while totaling 31 rushing yards on eight carries. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder started just one game for the program, a 51-10 loss to Texas A&M on November 11, 2023.

Parson had a four-star composite prospect ranking coming out of Ravenwood High School in Tennessee in 2023 and earned '23 SEC All-Freshman Team honors. The 20-year-old, though, never got consistent playing time, appearing in just six games over two seasons thus far.

Parson was in a training camp battle for the backup spot behind Blake Shapen, but Mississippi State started freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. after Shapen suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4.

Where do the Bulldogs go from here?

Chris Parson had no future with Mississippi State football

Parson would have been buried in the depth chart again if he stayed with the Bulldogs, via the Mississippi Clarion Ledger's Sam Sklar.

“Mississippi State has a commitment from Noxubee County four-star KaMario Taylor in the 2025 recruiting class, and it's also attempting to receive a medical redshirt for Shapen to be eligible next season,” Sklar said. “That meant Parson was likely third or fourth on the depth chart entering the 2025 season.”

Taylor, a dual-threat signal-caller out of Noxubee County High School in Macon, Mississippi, has the talent to help the Bulldogs rise out of the SEC cellar. However, the wide receiver receiver position is in flux, as Creed Whitemore, JJ Harrell, and Trent Hudson are all leaving.

Expect Mississippi State to target upper-classmen receivers before the transfer portal closes on December 28. The Bulldogs, though, do have commitments from three-star 2025 prospects Anson Lewis, Davian Jackson, and Isaiah Mitchell.