ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This is a massive game for each team in Dallas. SMU has lost to Butler already, but they can make a statement against Mississippi State in this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-SMU prediction and pick.

Mississippi State is 4-0 this season after wins against West Georgia, Georgia State, South Eastern Louisiana, and Utah. The Bulldogs go as Josh Hubbard goes this season. As a team, they are one of the best defensive-minded teams in college basketball. They can make a statement in a tough environment on Friday night when they visit Dallas against SMU. The Bulldogs are a wildcard in the SEC this year, and it starts in this game.

SMU is 4-1 after starting the season with wins against Tarleton State, Florida A&M, UNC Greensboro, and Prairie A&M, but then they lost to Butler on the road. This team goes as Boopie Miller goes on offense in the backcourt. SMU is a wildcard in the ACC because they have started off red-hot on offense, and if they can keep it up, they will be a player in the ACC this season. This is a great test to gauge how well they can do this season.

Here are the Mississippi State-SMU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-SMU Odds

Mississippi State: -1 (-110)

Moneyline:

SMU: +1 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. SMU

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State struggled on offense last year, but they have started this season red-hot. They score 88.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48.5%, and a three-point percentage of 33.3%. Three Bulldogs are averaging over double digits this season, with Josh Hubbard leading with 21.8 points per game. Then, Hubbard also leads in assists at 3.3 per game. This offense has looked better than last year and relies on Josh Hubbard as the engine, but Claudell Harris Jr. and KeShawn Murphy have also been great. The Bulldogs have done a 180 on offense this season from last year, but it remains to be seen if they can keep it up. This is a great opportunity against SMU because the Mustangs have struggled on defense to start the year.

Mississippi State's defense was great last year but has been inconsistent this season. They allow 64.5 points per game, 38.5% from the field, and 30% from behind the arc. Then, down low, KeShawn Murphy has been big and leads with 7.8 rebounds per game. Three Bulldogs are averaging over one block per game, with Cameron Matthews leading with 1.3 per game. Next, seven players average one steal per game, and Matthews also leads in steals with 2.3 per game. Their defense is where they have the most room for improvement because they have the talent to excel on that side of the court, and this offense for SMU will be a massive challenge early on in the season.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU's offense has been great this year. They score 91.8 points per game, have a 48% field goal percentage, and a 38.9% three-point shooting percentage. This season, four Mustangs are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Boopie Miller leading at 18.4 points per game. He also leads the team in assists at 6.2 per game. This is a great test for their offense because Mississippi State is a defensive-minded team, even if they have not 100% shown it yet this season. SMU's offense looks night and day better than it was last year. It's early, but this offense needs to show up in a big way against Mississippi State.

SMU's defense has been inconsistent this year and does not look much different from last year. They allow 70.6 points per game, 37.3% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. Down low, Samet Yigitoglu and Yohan Traore have been key, with Yigitoglu averaging 6.3 rebounds per game and Traore having six per game. Then, Jerell Cobert leads in blocks per game at 1.6. Finally, three Mustangs are averaging at least one steal per game, with B.J. Edwards leading with 2.8 per game. This defense has been inconsistent, but they must step up as the difference maker for the Mustangs against Mississippi State.

Final Mississippi State-SMU Prediction & Pick

SMU will be ready for this game, and the Moody Coliseum will rock with SMU fans. However, Mississippi State is the better team with the best player on the court. No one on SMU can guard Josh Hubbard, and the rest of the Bulldogs can muddy this game up enough to get a win. SMU will keep this close, but expect Mississippi State to win and cover late.

Final Mississippi State-SMU Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State -1 (-110)